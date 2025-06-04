Sectoral groups decry commercial fishing in municipal waters

DUMAGUETE CITY – Multi-sectoral groups in Negros Oriental are pushing for the return of the 15-kilometer municipal waters to the fisherfolk amid growing concern over commercial fishing being allowed within the coastal waters.

Gary Rosales, president and co-founder of the environmental advocacy group Kahugpungan para sa Kinabuhi ug Kinaiyahan, Inc. (Kinaiyahan), said their concern now is the potential negative impacts on fishing communities and their livelihood if a Supreme Court ruling prevails.

“Right now, the livelihood of our marginal or artisanal fishermen and the health of the marine environment are being threatened by a Supreme Court (SC) ruling which affirmed the Malabon RTC’s (regional trial court) decision allowing commercial fishers inside the municipal waters,” Rosales told the Philippine News Agency in an interview Tuesday.

He was referring to the case filed by Mercidar Fishing Corporation against the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) with the Malabon RTC sometime in 2023 that “questioned the constitutionality of the exclusivity or preferential right of the small fisherfolks in the municipal waters.”

“Malabon favored Mercidar and unfortunately, the Supreme Court also ruled in its favor based on technicality only because DA and BFAR did not file on time their motion for reconsideration,” he added.

Rosales said commercial fishers are now allowed to fish within municipal waters provided it is seven fathoms or deeper.

Oceana, an international organization focused on helping protect and restore the world’s oceans, has filed a motion for intervention with the high court, calling for the reversal of its decision and “for our government to protect the constitutionally prescribed preferential right of municipal fisherfolk to municipal waters and the jurisdiction granted to coastal LGUs (local government units) to manage and protect these waters,” he said.

Over the weekend, an inter-faith prayer joined by religious groups, environmental advocates, the youth, fisherfolk, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders rallied for the halting of the SC decision and for the success of Oceana’s motion for intervention, Rosales said. (PNA)

