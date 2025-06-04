More love for viral emapanda vendor from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Deliciously made and sold with a happy heart!

This is what netizens think of the now viral empanada vendor in Cebu, after TikToker Kissy shared her encounter with the vendor during her regular commute in the city.

The video garnered so much attention because of the happy disposition of the vendor while selling his empanada inside an e-jeepney last May 30.

Kissy told CDN Digital that the encounter made her think of how most of us are so stuck in our struggles, and seeing the vendor selling with a big smile on his face made her realize how blessed she is.

After watching the viral video, netizens are giving their kudos to the vendor, who is known to his customers as “Kuya Carlos.”

Carlos has made a lot of regular costumers around Cebu— most of them giving their testimonies of how delicious his empanadas, sold at P20 a piece, are.

Positive energy

Many commented that Carlos would always display a positive energy when selling his empanadas.

A positivity this contagious can really make someone’s day or at least ease the stresses from that day.

Here are some of the comments from our ka-Siloys about this trending empanada vendor:

Kyla Campo: “Mao ni vendor nga bisan mupalit ka o sa di, smiling gehapon kaayu si kuya tried his empanada not just once, and lami sha. If you happen to see him selling his empanada, please buy some.”

Cheska Daitol: “Halos kada adlaw ko maka palit ani ni kuya empanada gawas sa CIT-U! Lami gyud iya empanada buyag, hopefully mas daghan students and staff mo buy kay kuya.”

Jose Eugenio Gutierez Libres: “ Mga in ani nga mga tawo, kalaban ug patas sa kinabuhi, mas angay tabangan.”

Abon Briones: “Proud one of the Empanada boys sauna… Keep it up idol Carlos Paagasi.”

Christian Karl Velchez: “ Hurot akung bilib.”

Lyle Porquiado Caantoc: “Im proud tindero ani nga empanada sa una usa ni nagbuhi sa akong family sa una. payr boss carlos.”

Janice Omblero: “Pinaka but-an sa tanang mopalit og itlog diri sa house, sayo Kay’s buntag nag doorbell nanis kuya and makita gud nako unsa ka kugihan si kuya, kodusss kuya.”

Carl Nichelle Dionson: “Lami jud ni iyang EMPANADA guys ,hasta iyang SMILE lami sab.”

In a world that often feels heavy, Kuya Carlos reminds us that joy can be found and shared—in the simplest things.