DPWH-7 launches 127th anniversary with fun run, sports events

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 launched its 127th founding anniversary with a successful fun run on June 3. The fun run sets the tone for a series of sporting events leading up to the big day on June 23.

Officials and employees from the regional office and various district engineering offices gathered for the event, which marked the start of the month-long DPWH-7 anniversary celebration.

The activity was made possible through the support of DPWH-7 Regional Director Danilo Villa Jr. and Assistant Regional Director Isidro Encarnacion.

Organized by the newly formed DPWH Runners Club, the fun run was held in partnership with Coco Running, International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), Hi-Temp Industrial Trading and Allied Services, Copier Source Enterprises, the Philippine Red Cross, and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CITOM).

The Runners Club, founded in June 2024 by its chairperson Atty. Brando Ray P. Raya, aims to promote health and wellness among government workers. With 61 active members, the club encourages a balance between professional responsibilities and physical fitness while building camaraderie across different offices.

Supporting the club’s efforts are its officers: club captain Kennith Bensig; secretaries Jasmayne Marinay and Kert Benj Labrada; treasurer Clauden Pacaldo; team manager Atty. Shaleem Tiannok; publicity officer Remfel Lor; and coaching coordinator Renan Arias.

The fun run also served as a kickoff for other sports competitions organized by the Rank and File Employees Association (RAFEA), led by Engr. Jerry Evangelio.

In the coming weeks, employees will compete in basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, badminton, table tennis, pickleball, billiards, chess, darts, lawn tennis, shooting, and Mobile Legends Bang Bang all in line with DPWH-7 anniversary.

