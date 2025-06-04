Cebu City: Man threatens to kill father for not giving him money, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A jobless son, in his 30s, who threatened to kill his father for refusing to give him money, lands in jail and gets sued for grave threats.

This after the father reported the incident on early Tuesday morning to Mambaling police.

Police then searched for the son, found him hanging out under the Mambaling flyover, and arrested him at past 10 a.m. of June 3.

According to police in a report, that the father told police that he did not give the son money because he suspected that he would not use the cash to buy food, but he allegedly would buy illegal drugs instead.

The father allegedly told police that he had long suspected his son of allegedly using illegal drugs.

On Tuesday morning, police said in a report that investigation showed that the son got angry at his father when he refused his request for cash to buy food.

The son, who has no work, lives with his parents.

Police in its investigation showed that the son angrily knocked at the door of the room of his father, and told him that he needed money to buy food.

When the father, who did not open the door, told him that he would not give the latter money, the son got angry and allegedly threatened to kill him (the father) if he would still refuse his demand.

But the father still did not open the door and after a while, the son realized that he could not get money from his father, left the house.

After making sure that his son had left, the father then hurriedly went to the police station to report the incident of his son threatening him.

The son was later arrested and detained at the Mambaling Police Station.

The father then filed a complaint of grave threats against his son.

