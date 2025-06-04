Cebu boxing experts split on Pacquiao’s comeback

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Manny Pacquiao prepares for a grand comeback against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, questions loom as large as the spotlight he’s stepping back into.

Many boxing fans are asking if Pacquiao still has something to prove or is this his last dance from a legendary boxing career? Is Pacquiao’s comeback necessary? Or should he remain retired and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

To find answers, CDN Digital reached out to four of Cebu’s most respected voices in boxing. Their insights reveal a mix of concern, admiration, and realistic evaluation about the 45-year-old former senator’s motives, physical readiness, and what this return truly means.

READ:

Edward Ligas, international boxing coach

WBO international boxing judge Edward Ligas, who has officiated countless marquee fights abroad, believes the Pacman still has the tools to pull off a win, but he’s not convinced Pacquiao’s comeback is just about competition.

“I guess Pacman has a great chance of beating the WBC Champ Mario Barrios. It seems Pacquiao is craving to fight as we have seen on his training,” said Ligas.

“He has still the speed and power except for the footwork quite slow maybe coz he has just started. After two consecutive losses in his political career, he wanted to show his fans that he still what it takes in boxing. Siguro ang frustration niya sa resulta sa election diin naparot siya adto niya ibuhos. The other factor the money, now in boxing big money is easy and Pacman is still marketable because of his name.

Ligas acknowledged Pacquiao’s speed and power remain impressive, but noted that his footwork has slowed, possibly from age or ring rust. His bigger concern? Pacquiao’s health.

“He has nothing left to prove. He should consider retiring for good.”

At first glance, Barrios doesn’t strike fear the way Pacquiao’s former opponents did. But the 29-year-old is taller, naturally heavier, and active. That could spell trouble for a fighter returning from years of inactivity.

Edito Villamor, former boxer now trainer

Veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor of Villamor Boxing Gym says Pacquiao’s southpaw stance, experience, and mental toughness still count for something.

“Nindot man iyahang pagbalik, kay iyahang preparation sa United States kay more than two months. So, nindot iyahang acclimatization didto ug bilib gyud ko sa iyahang mindset, bisan pila ka years siya nawala sa boxing, naa gihapon iyahang mindset nga pirming determinado,” said Villamor.

He warned, however, that for Pacquiao’s comeback, he must watch out for Barrios’ straight punches—especially if his timing is off. Still, Villamor was quick to push back against naysayers.

“Negative kaayo ang comments sa mga taw, daghan ga ingon nga dili siya kadaog, sauna pa sige sila ug ingon dili kadaog ni Dela Hoya, di gyud nimo matag-an si Pacquiao, grabe gyud siya. Iyaha gyud mindset,” said Villamor.

Julius Erving Junco, chief boxing trainer

Julius Erving Junco, Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer, sees the situation differently. “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t let Pacquiao return,” he said bluntly. “The risk to his health is real.”

Junco cited Pacquiao’s age and long layoff from boxing—spending recent years in politics and out of the gym—as major disadvantages. He gives the boxing legend only a 45% chance of winning.

“He’s not been in the gym like other retired boxers. That affects conditioning, reflexes, everything.”

Still, Junco acknowledges the example of Bernard Hopkins, who won a world title at 50. “It’s not impossible. Just highly risky.”

Roger Justine Potot, strength and conditioning coach

Roger Justine Potot, strength and conditioning coach of ARQ Sports, is looking at the fight through a physiological lens. He says Pacquiao can no longer rely on brute power or youthful speed.

“He needs to prioritize functional strength—movements that translate into boxing efficiency,” Potot explained.

“It’s not about lifting heavy anymore. It’s about how fast he can move, react, and recover.”

Potot flagged the neurological dangers Pacquiao faces.

“Slower reaction times increase the risk of getting hit clean. At this stage, the chances of long-term brain injuries like CTE go up dramatically,” Potot explained.

Currently, Pacquiao is training in Los Angeles, California, while spending time with his press tour to promote this fight. Many have noticed to see familiar old faces when he wreaked havoc in boxing to become its only eight-division world champion. This brings optimism that he can channel the old Pacman in this stage of his career at 46 years old.

He may have what it takes to win, but the risks are higher than ever, raising curiosity and concern among boxing fans and experts alike.

Like many of his old fights, Pacquiao’s comeback is as fascinating as it is intriguing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP