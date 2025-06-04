Subangdaku Trojans claim volleyball title in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Subangdaku Trojans Movers preserved their winning run after capturing the 10-under title in the “One Day Volleyball League” held over the weekend at the Barangay Yati Elementary School gymnasium in Liloan, Cebu.

The tournament, organized by M&D Elite Power Pass, marked the resurgence of one of Mandaue City’s storied grassroots volleyball programs from Barangay Subangdaku.

Coached by Dino Aribal, alongside his wife and assistant coach Flordeliza Aribal and Juvelyn Lavente, the Trojans dominated Inchland Academy School in the championship round with a convincing 31–13 victory.

Jessa Mae Lavente was named Best Outside Spiker, while Cayssie Athena Lua earned the Best Opposite Spiker honors. The Trojans won four of their five matches in the six-team tournament.

But more than just a championship, the win is another chapter in the program’s long-standing legacy. What began in the early 2000s as a small volleyball initiative in one of Mandaue’s public schools has since grown into one of Cebu’s most respected grassroots sports programs.

The team went through several name changes before finally settling on the “Trojans,” inspired by the University of Southern California’s USC Trojans in the U.S. NCAA.

Over the years, Coach Aribal and his wife poured their time and personal resources into the program, especially in its early days when funding was scarce. Their persistence paid off, earning back-to-back titles in the Governor’s Cup in 2011 and 2012, followed by the Milo Little Olympics Regional Championship in 2013 and a National Finals title in 2014.

Now, a new generation of young athletes is following in the footsteps of former Subangdaku Trojans standouts like Tricia Aribal, Rachel Tecson, Chinnie Arroyo, and Evangeline Alinsug, all of whom have gone on to compete for their respective collegiate teams.

