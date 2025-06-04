Visayas G Hoops puts spotlight on youth and women’s basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new and unique grassroots basketball league is set to unfold on June 20 at the old Sacred Heart School gym, as the inaugural Visayas G Hoops tips off with a strong focus on youth and women.

Backed by Vistech and Poxel Graphics and Apparel, the tournament is organized by Rocky Alcoseba, with Reynaldo Cañete of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) serving as the tournament director and Van Halen Parmis as consultant.

Unlike most local tournaments, Visayas G Hoops features a 25-under women’s division alongside grassroots categories for boys aged 15 and under, and 13 and under.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Alcoseba—son of Cebu’s winningest basketball coach, Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba – said the league’s mission is to provide young players with a quality platform to showcase their skills, while expanding basketball’s reach across the Visayas and Mindanao.

“What makes this tournament unique is the team composition. We’re not just limited to Cebu City. We have teams coming from Tacloban, Ormoc, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, and Samar,” Alcoseba shared.

“This exposure to different playing styles will benefit the kids in the long run,” he added.

FEMALE BASKETBALL

Alcoseba highlighted the role of coaches in shaping young players’ growth both on and off the court.

“With proper guidance from coaches, we believe the kids will improve exponentially. That’s why we’re also empowering coaches to bring out the best in these athletes—teaching them values like discipline, hard work, teamwork, and respect,” he said.

The inclusion of a women’s division, Alcoseba added, is a deliberate move to support the growing potential of female basketball players, who often lack opportunities for competitive play.

“Women’s basketball has huge potential. It just needs support and a platform to grow,” he said. “I have a lot of female friends who play basketball, but they don’t get enough chances because there are so few leagues focused on women.”

In terms of format, the 13-under division will have teams grouped into three brackets. The top team from each bracket will advance to a single round-robin phase, and the top two teams from there will face off for the championship.

The 15-under division is divided into two brackets, with the top team from each advancing directly to the finals. The second-best teams will battle for third place.

Meanwhile, the 25-under women’s division will feature four teams in a single round-robin, with the top two squads meeting in the championship match.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP