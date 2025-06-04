Mandaue mauling: Barangay dad to sue ex-mayor Cortes’ relatives

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barangay Ibabao-Estancia Councilor Noel Flores Quimque is set to file a formal complaint against three individuals—allegedly relatives of a former Mandaue City mayor for alleged physical assault outside his home earlier this week.

Quimque told reporters he would be meeting with his lawyer today to initiate charges of premeditated direct assault on a public official—an offense considered serious under the law, particularly under Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code.

The victim of the Mandaue mauling identified Ian Luigi Cortes, Ejay Cortes, and Julius “Bantam” Soon who are said to be related to or closely associated with former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Ian Luigi is the son of Barangay Centro Captain Ian Cortes, while Ejay Cortes currently serves as a councilor in Barangay Paknaan. Julius Soon and Ian Luigi Cortes are also said to be city hall employees.

According to Quimque, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, outside his residence in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia. In a police blotter filed at Centro Police Station 1, he claimed he was lured outside by Ian Luigi under the pretense of wanting to talk.

“I thought he had good intentions and maybe wanted to reconcile since the elections are over, so I agreed to come out. But he suddenly got angry and accused me of being arrogant. Then someone on a motorcycle arrived and hit me on the back of the head with a helmet.” said Quimque in Cebuano.

Quimque alleged he was repeatedly punched by Ian Luigi, after which the others joined in and continued the assault. Neighbors began to approach upon hearing the commotion, prompting them to flee the scene.

However, Ian Luigi’s motorcycle and a mobile phone believed to belong to Julius “Bantam” Soon were left behind. Police later recovered the motorcycle, which was confirmed to be registered under Ian Luigi’s name based on documents found in the utility box.

Quimque sustained bruises on his face and scratches on his abdomen. The Mandaue mauling victim said he is determined to press charges to “teach them a lesson,” describing the suspects as “abusers.”

“If they can do this to a public official, what more to ordinary supporters? It’s not right to use our power or strength to act like we’re above you or assert that we are on the right,” he said.

According to Quimque, the conflict stemmed from political tensions on social media during the election season. He is a known supporter of Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, while the three are reportedly aligned with the Cortes political camp.

He admitted that some of his social media posts may have been “overboard” but insisted that it was in defense of his political allies and in response to what he described as fake news and online attacks.

