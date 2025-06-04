Andreu Ferrer cracks top 3 in Go For Gold Race Series 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano rising cyclist Andreu Ferrer showed he belongs on the national stage after finishing third in the Go For Gold Race Series 5 held over the weekend in Passi City, Iloilo.

Ferrer, who races for Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team, secured a podium finish in the men’s junior division of the criterium event, going up against a deep field of competitors.

A gold medalist in the 2022 Batang Pinoy National Championships, Ferrer raced aggressively and held his ground in a tight battle to claim third place with a time of 30 minutes and 41.401 seconds.

He narrowly edged out 1Team/ICSA’s Brendz Agyn Celerian, who finished fourth, followed by Jeian Claro Chavez (30:41.447) in fifth, and MGCL’s Prince Jay Elbanbuena (30:41.936) in sixth place.

All four riders were separated by mere fractions of a second in a thrilling photo finish.

Go For Gold riders Sean Gatchalian (30:41.381) and Marven Mandac (30:40.424) took first and second place, respectively.

Ferrer first made waves by winning the criterium race in the 14–15 boys’ category during the 2022 Batang Pinoy National Championships in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Since then, he has continued competing in local races, steadily building his resume.

His latest feat in Passi City marks his biggest breakthrough yet—and what made it even more special was that he was the lone Cebuano among the 17 riders to reach the podium.

