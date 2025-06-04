cdn mobile

CCTV captures man stealing phone from café in Lapu-Lapu City

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 04,2025 - 08:07 PM

A man was caught on CCTV stealing a service phone from a café counter in Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, while the barista was busy attending to orders. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A man was caught on CCTV stealing a cellular phone in Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen stealing the service phone from the café, which was placed on the counter. After taking the phone, he immediately put it in his pocket while the barista on duty was still busy attending to customers’ orders.

According to Shane (not her real name), the barista on duty that day, it was the second time the man had visited their café.

Before the incident, the man had already placed an order, and Shane assisted him with their menu, as he seemed unfamiliar with their offerings.

At that time, two other female customers were also in the café.

A few minutes later, the man returned and ordered milk tea. When he came back, he was the only customer in the café.

While Shane was preparing his order, he took the opportunity to steal the cellular phone.

Shane said it was about twenty minutes after the man left that she realized their service phone was missing.

The phone is reportedly worth around P21,000.

She added that the phone has an emergency alert button application that can be used to request police assistance.

This was the first time such an incident happened at their branch.

The incident was reported to the barangay on the same day.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the police visited the café to help identify the suspect.

If identified, the café owner intends to press charges against the man.

 

TAGS: Lapu-Lapu City, Salisi gang
This is an information message

