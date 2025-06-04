Lapu-Lapu City completes key Olango projects

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Several projects were completed and turned over to various barangays in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

These projects were initiated by the Lapu-Lapu City Government, in coordination with lone district Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan.

Among the completed key projects were the nearly P15-million Causeway (Phase 1), which broke ground in May 2023, and a P3-million Multi-Purpose Building that began construction in February 2024 in Barangay Tungasan. Both projects aim to enhance accessibility and improve the delivery of public services in the island barangay.

Also highlighted during the ceremony was the ribbon-cutting for the newly completed P142.34-million second phase of the asphalt overlay project, covering a total stretch of 9 kilometers across Sta. Rosa, Tungasan, Tingo, Baring, Caw-oy, Sabang, and Talima—further boosting the island’s infrastructure and mobility.

In addition, Congresswoman Cindi officially turned over the newly completed Multi-Purpose Building of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Barangay Talima.

The facility, which broke ground on October 10, 2024, is expected to enhance the operations of the lone BFP station on the island and provide essential services to the Olango community.

Alongside the building turnover, the city also handed over nine dump trucks under the Equipment for the Environment and Sanitation Program for the Olango Island Mini City Hall Compound, also located in Barangay Talima.

These trucks aim to strengthen the island’s waste management and environmental protection efforts.

The city government allocated P31.5 million for the purchase of the garbage trucks.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP