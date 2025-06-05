French Open: Boisson ‘going for the dream’ after injury nightmare

PARIS, France — Lois Boisson has “resilience” tattooed above her right elbow and the 361st-ranked Frenchwoman demonstrated she had plenty as she stormed into semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday.

Boisson swept past world number six Mirra Andreeva in a thrilling two-set battle 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in just over two hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22-year-old had already eliminated US third seed Jessica Pegula two days ago.

A wildcard entry, Boisson is making her Grand Slam debut in Paris after seriously injuring her left knee a week before Roland Garros 12 months ago.

On Wednesday, the French national anthem rang out in the crowd as Boisson and 18-year-old Andreeva warmed up.

“It gave me the chill, I have to say,” said Boisson. “But it was extraordinary to have the crowd supporting me so much.

“Even though sometimes it’s a bit raucous and there is a lot of noise between two points.”

Boisson had trailed 3-1 and 5-3 in the first set but saved set points to turn the match in her favour.

She kept her cool as last year’s semi-finalist Andreeva unravelled from a 3-0 lead in the second set to win the last six games.

A frustrated Andreeva received a warning from the umpire for blasting the ball into the crowd. She was then booed when she argued with the umpire over a line call.

“Obviously I expected it,” said the Russian of the partisan home crowd.

“I think that in the first set I managed it pretty well.. but obviously with nerves and with pressure, it became a little harder.”

Andreeva struggled with the pressure, hitting nine double-faults in total, and made 43 unforced errors to Boisson’s 27.

She conceded the final game to love as Boisson wrapped up victory on her first match point.

The player from Dijon advances to meet US world number two Coco Gauff, who battled back from a set down to beat Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1.

“For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final,” warned Boisson.

“My routine won’t change, it’s been the same since the start of the tournament,” she added of her preparation for Thursday’s semi-final.

Former US Open winner Gauff, 21, said she would just pretend the home crowd was “cheering for me”.

“Just using it and not letting that get to you.”

Boisson becomes the lowest-ranked major semi-finalist in the last 40 years.

Winner of the Saint Malo tournament on the secondary circuit in 2024, she was ranked 152nd before her injury.

“(It) was the toughest moment of my life,” said Boisson, who had only won one match on the main circuit before Roland Garros — at the modest WTA 250 event in Rouen on clay in April.

Her earnings this year have been 18,470 euros ($21,100) for a career-total 130,000 euros ($148,000).

Reaching the singles semi-finals at Roland Garros will earn her a paycheck of 690,000 euros.

The winner receives 2.55 million euros and the runner-up half that.

“She’s probably a better player than her ranking right now,” said Andreeva.

“I think that if she keeps playing like this, freely and not being scared or afraid… I think everyone can win.

“It’s going to be pretty interesting to watch. I think if maybe she believes in herself enough, maybe she can.”

Boisson is the third player to reach the semi-finals in her Grand Slam main-draw debut since 1980, following Monica Seles and Jennifer Capriati who also did it at Roland Garros in 1989 and 1990.

She becomes the first French semi-finalist at her home Grand Slam event since Marion Bartoli in 2011 — and the first in the Open Era to do it as a wildcard.

