Cebu bettor bags P102-M lotto 6/42 jackpot

By: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan - Philippine News Agency June 05,2025 - 03:06 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A lucky bettor from Cebu bagged the P102 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the ticket, purchased at Tiffany L. Tan South Town Center in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu bore the winning combination 05-22-14-03-23-11.

The winner has a year to claim the P102,346,298 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

READ: P331-M Grand Lotto jackpot claimed by Mandaluyong bettor

Claimants must present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, winnings above PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Aside from the jackpot winner, 149 players won PHP24,000 each for correctly picking five of the six winning numbers.

A total of 5,598 bettors will receive PHP800 for matching four numbers, while 69,862 players will get PHP20 for hitting three digits.

READ: Lone bettor wins P102.3 million 6/42 lotto jackpot

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP