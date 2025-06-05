Visayan Electric wins Bronze at Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards 2025

Visayan Electric, the country’s second-largest electric distribution utility, won the Bronze Award for Leaders for Sustainability and Corporate Purpose in the Care for the Environment category at the Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards 2025 for its Cebu A-Park Project.

This year, Visayan Electric celebrates 120 years of powering Cebu, marked not only by reliable service, but also by its continued efforts to create a better future for the environment and the communities it serves.

The annual event, held on June 3 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manila, recognizes the corporate social responsibility programs of companies and brands that have made a significant impact on the environment and the community.

Visayan Electric, through its Cebu A-Park Project, has demonstrated a strong commitment not only to environmental preservation but also to creating sustainable livelihoods for the communities in its franchise area. Alongside national and multinational companies, Visayan Electric was the only local company that was recognized by the award-giving body.

Cebu A-Park, a 5-year project of Visayan Electric in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), adopted 150 hectares in the Buhisan Watershed Forest Reserve that cover barangays Buhisan, Pamutan, Sapangdaku and Toong. It involves enriching the forest cover with endemic or indigenous trees, and the establishment of gabions, riparian zones, a butterfly sanctuary and a guard house. The project also aims to strengthen the livelihood of the Dulhogan People’s Association, the organization of residents living near the watershed area in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.

Since its launch in 2019, a total of 150,000 trees have been planted in the adopted area, with a survival rate of over 88 percent. Aside from the gabions and riparian zones, a tree nursery has also been established, providing an income-generating business for the people’s organization.

“This award is just a bonus for us,” said Visayan Electric OIC – President and General Manager Mark Kindica.

“Our real achievement is measured by the positive impact we have on the environment and the community we serve,” he added.

