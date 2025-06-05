Habagat, trough of LPA outside PAR to bring rains to most of PH

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas in the country will experience rains due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat’ and the trough of a low pressure area (LPA), the weather bureau said on Thursday.

As of 2 a.m., the LPA being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

However, its trough will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Same weather condition caused by “habagat” will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by “habagat” and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters will continue to prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

