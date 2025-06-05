Eid’l Adha: How much will you earn if you work on Friday, June 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you’re clocking in this Friday, expect more in your paycheck.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has reminded private sector employers and workers of the correct pay rates for June 6, 2025, Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, which has been declared a regular holiday under Proclamation No. 911 issued by Malacañang.

READ: Palace: June 6 and 12 are holidays

According to Labor Advisory No. 8, Series of 2025, the following wage rules apply:

If you don’t work on June 6, you are still entitled to 100 percent of your daily wage, as long as you were present or on paid leave the day before the holiday.

Formula: Basic wage × 100 percent



If you work on the holiday, you should receive 200 percent of your daily wage for the first eight hours.

Formula: Basic wage × 200 percent

READ: LIST: 2025 holidays – regular, special non-working days

If you work beyond eight hours, you are entitled to an additional 30 percent of your hourly rate on top of the 200 percent pay.

Formula: Hourly rate × 200 percent × 130 percent × number of overtime hours



If the holiday also falls on your rest day, you should receive an additional 30 percent on top of the 200 percent wage.

Formula: Basic wage × 200 percent × 130 percent



If you work overtime on a holiday that falls on your rest day, you are entitled to an additional 30 percent of your hourly rate on top of everything else.

Formula: Hourly rate × 200 percent × 130 percent × 130 percent × number of overtime hours

READ: EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

The advisory serves to ensure proper compensation and compliance with labor standards nationwide during the holiday observance.

Eid’l Adha is one of Islam’s two major feasts, the other being Eid’l Fitr. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

The day is traditionally marked by special prayers and the ritual sacrifice of livestock such as sheep, goats, cows, and camels, whose meat is shared with family, friends, and those in need.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared June 6 a national regular holiday “in observance of Eid’l Adha,” aligning with the lunar Hijri calendar and the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Employers and employees are encouraged to refer to the official labor advisory for detailed guidance and to ensure full compliance with holiday wage standards.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP