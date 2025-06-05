Critically endangered leatherback sea turtle found dead in Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A critically endangered leatherback sea turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) was found dead along the shores of Barangay Nailon in Bogo City, northern Cebu.

This species is listed as “Critically Endangered” under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

The leatherback sea turtle is the largest and most pelagic of all sea turtle species. Unlike other turtles that have hard shells, leatherbacks have a soft, flexible carapace made of thin, leathery skin reinforced with tiny, bony plates called osteoderms.

Leatherback turtles are commonly found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, making their presence in Bogo City not entirely surprising. However, the cause of the turtle’s death remains unknown. Local officials, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling efforts.

In a Facebook post, the City Government of Bogo said: “Maong gikinahanglan nga hinumduman nato ang importansya sa pag-reduce nato sa atong waste pinaagi sa pag-reuse ug recycle o bisan man lang ang pagmatngon sa atong paglabay sa basura ug proper disposal niini.”

(That’s why it’s necessary for us to remember the importance of reducing our waste through reuse and recycling, or at the very least, being mindful of how we dispose of our trash and ensuring its proper disposal.)

READ: Cebu’s siloys no longer endangered

This troubling reality highlights the urgent need for everyone to reduce waste through reuse, recycling, and mindful disposal. By taking these simple yet significant steps, we can help protect the incredible creatures of our oceans and preserve the health of our planet.

The City, through the CENRO office headed by Atty. Ken Orat, has coordinated with the National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu for preservation procedures, such as taxidermy, as part of the process to preserve the body of the leatherback turtle, now named “Chelo.”

Chelo will be displayed at the museum as a symbol of reflection, education, and advocacy for the conservation and preservation of endangered species.

Previous reports from Microplastics in the Marine Environment and Marine Pollution Bulletin have shown that one of the main causes of marine animal fatalities is plastic pollution. Marine animals often mistake plastic debris for food, leading to ingestion of harmful materials or entanglement in nylon fibers, ropes, and other waste. This not only causes injury and suffocation but often results in death.

As we mourn the passing of this magnificent creature, let us unite to reduce plastic waste and encourage sustainable practices to safeguard marine biodiversity for future generations. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP