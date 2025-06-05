Renowned Filipino Artist Anthony Fermin showcases “An Exposition with the Masters” at SM J Mall

The highly anticipated launch of “Anthony Fermin: An Exposition with the Masters,” presented by Galeria Lienzo, brought together art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural advocates for an inspiring celebration of Filipino artistry at SM J Mall last May 30.

The exhibit was graced by the presence of Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings Inc., and Marissa N. Fernan, Vice President of SM Prime Holdings, who took time to view the artworks on display and appreciate the powerful narratives behind each piece.

The Exposition with the Masters

Known for his spiritually resonant and vibrant visual narratives, renowned Filipino artist Anthony Fermin explores themes of faith, transformation, and the enduring Filipino spirit. The collection features graffiti-like elements and expressive strokes, inviting viewers on a visual journey of renewal, gratitude, and optimism.

What sets this exhibition apart is its unique curatorial approach—Fermin’s pieces are displayed alongside works by celebrated Filipino Masters, creating an intergenerational dialogue on the evolution of Philippine visual expression. Featured artists include Ramon Orlina, Romeo Tabuena, Aguilar Alcuaz, Gus Albor, Isidro Ancheta, Araceli Dans, Juvenal Sanso, Fernando Zobel, Jose Joya, Vicente Manansala, and Fernando Amorsolo.

More than just a visual showcase, “An Exposition with the Masters” is a powerful gesture of solidarity—bringing together voices across generations to celebrate the richness of Filipino culture and the unifying power of art. It highlights how Filipino artists continue to tell heartfelt stories through their craft—stories rooted in resilience, shared identity, and a collective longing for light and transformation. Each brushstroke and form becomes a tribute to community, memory, and the enduring soul of the nation.

Beyond its artistic merit, this showcase also serves a higher purpose, doubling as a charity exhibition. Part of the proceeds will go to Philippine Red Cross-Cebu Chapter and CDB Cares, supporting medical missions and outreach programs across the Visayas. It’s a testament to how art can both uplift the soul and directly support those in need.

This exhibition is especially meaningful as it aligns with SM J Mall’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day, where the mall will hold a Flag Raising Ceremony on June 12 and spotlight exciting dining offers across its restaurants. Together, these events celebrate national pride, cultural heritage, and the Filipino spirit of creativity and connection.

“Anthony Fermin: An Exposition with the Masters” is open to the public daily until June 14 and is a must-see for anyone wishing to experience the convergence of legacy and contemporary vision in one immersive showcase.

For more information and updates, follow SM J Mall on Facebook—your gateway to art, culture, and inspiring experiences.