Marcos to review economic impact of proposed P200 daily wage hike

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will “look into the economic implications” of the proposed measure seeking to increase the minimum wage earners’ salaries by P200 per day, according to Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro.

Marcos’ reaction stemmed from the approval of House Bill (HB) No. 11376 or the proposed Wage Hike for Minimum Wage Workers Act in the lower chamber on Wednesday.

“This is the message of the President: We will look at the economic implications of this and how to resolve this with the opinion of the Wage Boards since the Wage Boards are also the creations of the Congress,” Castro said in a Palace briefing on Thursday.

READ: House OKs P200 minimum wage hike on third and final reading

P200 wage hike may cause economic disaster – Cebu business leader

“So the President wants to provide what will benefit Filipino workers. All aspects and the concerns of all stakeholders will be looked at.”

The House bill was approved after 171 lawmakers voted in the affirmative, one in the negative, with zero abstentions.

Based on the final version of the bill, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards can still implement wage increases even if HB No. 11376 is enacted into law.

“Upon the effectivity of this Act, the daily rate of all minimum wage workers in the private sector, regardless of employment status, including those in contractual and sub-contractual arrangements, whether agricultural or nonagricultural, shall be increased by two hundred pesos (P200) per day,” Section 3 of the proposed measure said.

“Nothing in this Act shall prevent the respective Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards from granting additional increases to the workers and employees, as may be determined in accordance with their mandate under Republic Act No. 6727, otherwise known as the ‘Wage Rationalization Act,’ as amended,” it added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP