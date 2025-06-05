SHAABAA Season 28: Cabahug scores 52, Batch 2004 stays unbeaten

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The hardcourt action intensified in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 as Batch 2004-’04 For the Win notched its fourth consecutive victory, while Mikey Cabahug of Batch 2006-Subtero delivered a jaw-dropping 52-point performance on Wednesday night in Division B action at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2004 made easy work of 2KCares.org, cruising to an 87–50 victory to stay unbeaten at 4–0. The loss dropped 2KCares.org to 1–2.

Ricardo Pepito led Batch 2004 with 15 points, four assists, four steals, and two rebounds. Kyle Valmoria contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, along with six rebounds. Jedd Ryan Go and Christopher Consunji chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Albert Chua and Jose Uy scored 14 points apiece in the losing effort for 2KCares.org.

Meanwhile, Cabahug stole the show with a season-high 52 points, along with 10 rebounds and two assists, to power Batch 2006-Subtero to a 76–57 win over the Magis Medical Fund. The win pushed Batch 2006’s record to 3–1, while Magis Medical remained winless at 0–3.

Janus Capuyan scored 20 points for Magis Medical in the loss.

In another Division B game, Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading improved to 3–1 after outlasting Batch 2012-Harley Davidson, 58–52, which dropped to 1–3.

Gabe Branzuela anchored Batch 2010 with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding three assists, three steals, and a block.

Julius Cadavis also posted a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lift Batch 2012 to a win.

Batch 2011-Onses, meanwhile, picked up its first win of the season after dominating Batch 2012-Golden Dragon, 81–37.

Kiefer Lim scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and three steals to help his squad snap a two-game skid. The Golden Dragons slipped to 1–2.

Also winning was Batch 2007-Knox Steel, which beat Batch 2000-Pacific Core Exchange, 71–58, behind Niel Benedicto’s 15-point outing laced with seven boards, two steals, two assists, and a block.

In Division C, Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces climbed to 2–1 after an 86–71 win over Batch 2023-Kaway.

Emman Malazarte flirted with a double-double, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal. /csl

