ARTHALAND brings purposeful living to life at Cebu Exchange through sustainability, design, and community

ARTHALAND’s multi-event showcase at Cebu Exchange was more than a celebration of sustainable living. It showed how mindful design and community engagement can help mold a better future.

From May 30 to June 1, 2025, ARTHALAND brought its vision of sustainable and intentional living to the forefront with a multi-event showcase held at Cebu Exchange Tower.

From the unveiling of the Lucima Fit-Out Package, to a family-centered lifestyle event, to an art exhibit that gave voice to the next generation of creatives, the entire experience echoed ARTHALAND’s belief that being sustainable extends beyond green building; it’s also about nurturing communities, celebrating culture, and shaping a more thoughtful future.

Lucima: Where Conscious Design Meets Everyday Living

At the heart of the weekend was the unveiling of the Lucima Fit-Out Package, a collaborative effort with MS Studio and Lifestyle Anthology. Guests experienced a full showroom takeover of Lucima’s two-bedroom model unit in an immersive interpretation of how interiors can embody both sustainability and refined design.

Lucima, ARTHALAND’s sustainable residential development in Cebu, is envisioned to be the first quadruple-certified development in the Philippines, further underscoring its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Interior designer Sheryl G. Mariñas described the approach as emotionally driven and rooted in comfort. “We asked ourselves: What emotion do we want this home to hold? And it came down to two things—comfort and character,” she shared. “We played around with modern, contemporary designs that are forward-thinking yet age gracefully over time.”

Visit the Lucima two-bedroom model unit from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Mondays to Fridays, at the ARTHALAND Gallery in Cebu Exchange, Salinas Drive, at the gateway of Cebu I.T. Park.

ArthaFair: Bringing the Pink Back with Mom & Baby

Meanwhile, the ground floor of Cebu Exchange was a bustling hub of activity for ArthaFair: Mom & Baby Lifestyle Fair 2025. With the theme “Bringing the Pink Back,” the three-day event had something for everyone—from first-time moms to growing families and wellness enthusiasts.

Over 40 local brands from Manila and Cebu participated, offering baby essentials, home and wellness products, and more. Aside from shopping, guests enjoyed family-friendly activities, parenting talks, and interactive workshops.

One of the highlights of the event was the Ask An Expert – A Parent’s Guide to Health, Development & Sanity program, featuring a panel discussion with Dr. Amanda Du (Pediatrician) and Dr. Tessa Wee (OB-GYN, Kindred), who shared practical advice and insights for navigating parenthood.

SINATI: A Gathering of Design, Memory, & Meaning

In partnership with the University of the Philippines – Cebu’s Product Design Program, ARTHALAND brought creativity and innovation to the 2nd Floor of Cebu Exchange with SINATI, a thesis exhibit featuring the work of graduating students exploring themes like sustainability, mental well-being, and community identity.

Unlike a traditional gallery, SINATI was interactive and grounded in user-centered design. Each piece reflected deep research, empathy, and purpose.

“At UP Cebu, design starts with empathy,” said Assistant Professor Jay Nathan Jore, Product Design Coordinator. “Grounded in IDEO-thinking and user-centered design, we teach students to immerse themselves in real lives and real stories because only by experiencing with people can we design truly meaningful solutions.”

The exhibition aligns with ARTHALAND’s broader advocacy as it prepares its 2024 Sustainability Report. This year’s focus expands the narrative: sustainability is not only about technical achievement or certifications but also about fostering collaboration with our immediate communities.

“We are not just building green developments,” said Pamela Go, ARTHALAND Marketing Unit Head. “We are building knowledge, empathy, and community. Exhibits like SINATI bring sustainability to life—making it more accessible, relatable, and real.”

As ARTHALAND continues to champion sustainability in the built environment, initiatives like SINATI highlight the importance of dialogue and cultural engagement. They reaffirm the company’s belief that true progress happens not in isolation, but through collaboration—when advocacy meets design, and buildings become spaces for conversation and change.

Arthaland: Inspiring Sustainable Living Every Day

As the company looks ahead, its commitment goes beyond buildings. Empathy and creativity remains at the heart of every project, proving that purposeful living is truly a way of life.