Pam responds to Gwen’s electoral protest; ‘rough transition’ looms

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s looking like a rough transition between the new and outgoing administrations at the Capitol.

Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro hit back at outgoing governor Gwendolyn Garcia over the latter’s decision to question the outcomes of the May 12 polls, marking the latest clash involving the two local chief executives.

Pam Baricuatro, in a statement released on Thursday, June 15, criticized Garcia’s move. At the same time, she dismissed allegations of technical issues that could have influenced the results of this year’s elections.

“At this point, I will no longer concern myself with the motivations behind my opponent’s filing of what is clearly a baseless and absurd protest,” Baricuatro said.

“I will not allow myself to be distracted from the more important task of governance, as my team and I prepare to take over the reins of the Provincial Capitol,” she added.

Meanwhile, the incoming governor’s legal team will also be exhausting legal remedies to counter Garcia’s electoral protests.

She also assured the public of smooth delivery of basic services and programs the moment she officially takes the helm at the Capitol.

“As your people’s governor, my focus will concentrate on how best to deliver the kind of social services the people of Cebu so rightfully deserve,” said Pam Baricuatro.

Last Tuesday, Garcia announced that she has filed electorial protests covering more than 4,100 precincts in Cebu province, alleging fraud during the tallying of results.

She revealed that her camp found ‘growing technical and software-proven evidence’ that some of her votes had apparently been transferred to Baricuatro.

The gubernatorial race this year had been a three way fight between Garcia, Baricuatro and independent candidate Gingco Valeriano.

Baricuatro won after amassing over 1.1 million votes while Garcia garnered close to 800,000 only. Valeriano, on the other hand, received more than 33,000 votes.

Aside from Garcia, other key officials in Cebu who got defeated in the recent elections also filed for election protests like dismissed mayors Michael Rama (Cebu City) and Jonas Cortes (Mandaue City).

