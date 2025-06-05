Carlos Yulo to grace OSLP 2025 in Mandaue to inspire young sports leaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Sports Office, in partnership with Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS–AdC), will host the renowned Online Sports Leadership Program (OSLP) on June 20–21 at the Virginia Chiongbian Theater inside the SHS–AdC Mandaue campus.

Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo is expected to grace the event as the guest of honor. The OSLP was co-founded by former Olympian Akiko Thomson-Guevara and coach Noli Ayo in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily brought global sports to a standstill.

What began as a purely online initiative has evolved into one of the most sought-after leadership programs in Philippine sports, drawing participation from athletes, coaches, and aspiring leaders eager to share their journeys and insights.

Since its inception, the OSLP has conducted 13 online batches and featured over 40 Olympians as speakers. The program held its first in-person event in 2022 in Palawan, followed by another face-to-face session in 2023 that included Olympians from Cyprus, Canada, Belgium, and the United States.

This year, the spotlight turns to the Philippines’ very own “Golden Boy,” Carlos Yulo, who will share his inspiring Olympic journey.

Other featured speakers include Paolo Trillo, executive director of the MVP Sports Foundation; Nicole Tiamzon, founder of Spike and Serve Philippines; and Migs Bustos, journalist and World Vision advocate. International keynote speakers AJ Koikoi of Japan and Arkendu Banerjee of India will also join the program.

The opening program will be attended by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann; Stephen Fernandez of the Philippine Olympians Association; Cebu’s own “Marathon Queen” and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, who will represent the Mandaue City Sports Office; and SHS–AdC’s Fr. Michael Pineda.

The two-day event will kick off with an overview of the OSLP, followed by keynote talks and breakout sessions with the Olympians. The second day will feature another round of speakers and a full slate of leadership and sports development activities.

For more information, interested participants may contact the Mandaue City Sports Office. /csl

