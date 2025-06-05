PDEA-7 destroys more than half a billion worth of drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) destroyed more than Php 560 million worth of illegal drugs via incineration in the cremation chamber of a funeral parlor in Cebu City on Thursday morning, June 5.

A total of 82 kilograms of shabu, more than three kilograms of marijuana, and several other dangerous drugs and pieces of evidence were incinerated by the PDEA-7 during their drug destruction activity.

According to PDEA-7 Regional Director Alex Tablate, this was PDEA-7’s largest haul in terms of volume and value of illegal drugs they have disposed of since 2017.

“Today’s destruction activity is record-breaking. In that, in terms of volume and value of dangerous drugs to be destroyed, it is the highest recorded destruction activity,” Tablate said.

This month’s destruction activity beat the previous record from last year, where PDEA-7 destroyed 71.83 kilos of shabu and assorted illegal drugs totaling Php 489,000 back in November.

The packs of drug evidence that were destroyed were seized during operations conducted by PDEA-7 and other law enforcement agencies such as the Philippine National Police.

Additionally, the PDEA-7 revealed that the pieces of evidence either came from decided cases (which meant that the court no longer needs them), ongoing cases (which the court only needs a sample from a pack of evidence while the rest can be disposed early), or turned-over evidence which had no specific person or case attached to it (e.g. recovered evidence from a John Doe).

According to PDEA-7, the confiscated drugs came from the Cebu province, the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and also from Bohol.

This drug destruction activity in June marks the second time this year that PDEA-7 has disposed of illegal drugs, with the first one happening back on February 13 earlier this year.

Better coordination

During the drug destruction activity, Tablate attributed the increased volume and value of drugs destroyed in recent times to PDEA-7’s better coordination with other relevant law enforcement agencies, such as the PNP, as well as with the court’s haste in dealing with drug-related cases and the approval of the disposal of evidence.

“We emphasize this crucial point because, over the years, the volume and value of the dangerous drugs we have destroyed have been increasing, and the conduct of destruction activities has become more frequent,” Tablate said.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan, who was also present during the destruction activity, said that this is the culmination of thousands of man-hours spent to prevent the spread of illegal drugs in the streets.

“Anti-illegal drug operations consume thousands of man-hours. Every anti-illegal drug operations,” Maranan said.

“If you combine them all, it is thousands of man-hours. Starting from surveillance, the actual police operations, the filings of cases, the arrests of criminals, court hearings, and the observance of the chain of custody culminate in the destruction and incineration of the illegal drugs that we confiscate,” he added.

When asked about why the network of illegal drugs still persists in Cebu despite drug-clearing operations in barangays, Tablate mentioned that it is a matter of maintaining a drug-cleared status by immediately acting on reports.

“If there are reported cases in drug-cleared barangays, they should immediately act on it,” Tablet said.

For context, a barangay’s drug-cleared status is valid for one year, during which these barangays must take firm actions to maintain their status. /clorenciana

