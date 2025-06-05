Kumong Bol-Anon 21: Boxing prospect Tagacanao heads tough card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City’s Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao, faces another acid test in the co-main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 21, organized by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions this Friday, June 6, at the Mangahan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The unbeaten and world-rated Tagacanao, 25, currently ranked No. 15 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior bantamweight division, will take on veteran Jaysever Abcede in an eight-round bout, arguably his toughest test to date.

While Tagacanao has already shown his ability to dismantle more seasoned opponents, including his eighth-round knockout win over Thailand’s Phai Pharob (38-8, 29 KOs) last December, he admits that Abcede brings a different level of experience and grit to the ring.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tagacanao shared his excitement about being featured in the co-main event, noting that his dedication to long-distance running gives him an edge in stamina and endurance particularly in drawn-out fights.

Just last Sunday, he joined a 12-kilometer fun run in Cebu City. Prior to that, he clocked an impressive 38 minutes in a 10k race, emerging as the top finisher in the elite category.

“Ang advantage siguro nako kay ang endurance. Dili man sad lisod i-balance kay ang marathon ug running events parte man sad na sa training para sa boxing,” said Tagacanao.

Tagacanao tipped the scales at 114.6 pounds during Thursday’s weigh-in, while Abcede came in at 116.3 lbs.

Sumabong meets Trazo in co-header

In the lone title bout of the evening, Joseph Sumabong (7-1, 4KOs) makes his debut under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, which he joined last February.

He’ll battle undefeated Cebuano prospect Joperson Trazo (5-0-1, 1KO) of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable for the vacant Philippine Youth minimumweight title. Sumabong weighed in at 104 lbs, while Trazo came in at 104.7 lbs for their scheduled eight-round clash.

Also featured in the undercard are Gerwin Asilo of PMI going up against Jason Mopon, Leonard Pores III taking on Christian Puing, Freshler Utrera versus Romel Eton, and Datu Adam squaring off with Paolo Fortun.

