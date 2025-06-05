Cesafi Esports League: Women’s division to debut in 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A more inclusive and equally thrilling fourth season of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) is set to unfold in February 2026.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., announced during the recent induction of new officers led by president Atty. Augusto W. Go, that CEL will now include a women’s division for the first time.

Since its launch in 2022, marking Cesafi’s return after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEL has quickly become one of the league’s most popular sporting events, right alongside basketball and volleyball.

Under the leadership of tournament director Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, CEL has showcased the region’s deep Esports talent, gaining national attention. It has also served as a stepping stone for several student-athletes who now compete for professional Esports teams in Manila.

This time, the spotlight will expand to shine on promising female players, who may one day follow in the footsteps of the Smart Omega Empress which is the Philippines’ top all-women Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team, composed entirely of Cebuanas.

Balbuena clarified that no Cesafi member school has officially revealed its roster for the women’s division yet, but the excitement is already building.

“Some schools have expressed interest and are currently recruiting players, so they can’t announce their official lineups just yet,” said Balbuena. “But we’re very excited to welcome the women’s division to CEL in Season 4 this coming February.”

The Cesafi Esports League remains the last sport to wrap up every Cesafi season, typically running from February to April. It features two of the country’s most popular titles: MLBB and Valorant.

The addition of the CEL women’s division comes on the heels of another big development: the launch of the Cesafi women’s basketball tournament, which already has four confirmed teams as of this writing.

