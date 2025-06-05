ZIP Sanman Boxing’s Japanese prospect to fight in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing will showcase its promising Japanese prospect, Kiyoto Narukami, on June 29 during the Sanman Boxing fight card in General Santos City.

Narukami, who trains with ZIP Sanman alongside reigning WBC minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem, is set to face Dennis Gaviola in his first eight-round bout.

The 22-year-old from Osaka is a unique figure in Japanese boxing.

Unlike many of his countrymen who stay in Japan to train and compete, Narukami chose to base himself in Cebu, fighting mostly in the Philippines.

In his six professional fights so far, Narukami has competed three times in the Philippines and made his debut in Thailand.

His only loss came last December in Nagoya, Japan, against fellow Japanese fighter Rikuto Sezutsu, ending a four-fight winning streak. He currently holds a 4-1 record with one knockout.

His opponent, Dennis Gaviola, is a journeyman with a 3-7-2 record, including two knockouts. Gaviola is coming off a four-fight losing streak and hopes to bounce back with a win against Narukami.

The main event will feature ZIP Sanman Boxing prospect Vince Paras taking on Thai fighter Sarawu Thawornkham for the IBF Pan Pacific super flyweight title.

