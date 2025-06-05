NBI seizes suspected ‘ecstasy’ from Europe
MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday confiscated an illegal shipment of the suspected recreational hallucinogen commonly known as “ecstasy” from Europe.
In a statement, the NBI said its Pampanga District Office (PAMDO), along with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, conducted the drug interdiction operation at the UPS Warehouse in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.
Preliminary reports said a medium-sized brown box declared as containing animal food was flagged down for inspection by the Task Force at Clark International Airport.
The operation led to the seizure of four vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs containing suspected ecstasy from Europe.
The shipment was sent from UPS France 460 Rue Du Valibout Plaisir, and consigned to a certain Jerico Gregorio Causon of Quezon Street Barangay San Miguel, Taguig City.
Inventory and documentation are ongoing. (PNA)
