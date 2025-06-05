cdn mobile

NBI seizes suspected ‘ecstasy’ from Europe

By: Benjamin Pulta - Philippine News Agency | June 05,2025 - 06:48 PM

ecstasy pills

Ecstasy tablets. | CDN Digital file photo

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday confiscated an illegal shipment of the suspected recreational hallucinogen commonly known as “ecstasy” from Europe.

In a statement, the NBI said its Pampanga District Office (PAMDO), along with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, conducted the drug interdiction operation at the UPS Warehouse in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

Preliminary reports said a medium-sized brown box declared as containing animal food was flagged down for inspection by the Task Force at Clark International Airport.

READ:

Man from Lapu-Lapu City swallows ‘ecstasy’ after arrest in police checkpoint

P7.6-M ecstasy tablets hidden in boxes of candies seized

 

The operation led to the seizure of four vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs containing suspected ecstasy from Europe.

The shipment was sent from UPS France 460 Rue Du Valibout Plaisir, and consigned to a certain Jerico Gregorio Causon of Quezon Street Barangay San Miguel, Taguig City.

Inventory and documentation are ongoing. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: ecstasy, Europe, France
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.