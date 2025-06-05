Toledo Xignex Trojans visit GAB after PCAP championship win

cdn mobile

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 05,2025 - 07:15 PM

trojans

Toledo Xignex Trojans players and team officials, GAB and PCAP officials pose for a group photo. | GAB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off their championship win in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference, the Toledo Xignex Trojans paid a courtesy visit to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) last Monday, June 2.

Led by team owner and PCAP director Atty. Jeah Gacang, co-owner John Signe, and team manager Jojo Legaspi, the Trojans met with GAB Chairman Atty. Francisco J. Rivera at the agency’s central office.

GAB has a long-standing tradition of recognizing Filipino champions across various sports—whether it’s boxing world titleholders like Pedro Taduran, who visited a day after the Trojans, or the country’s top professional chess team.

“If we accomplish our goal of building a solid rating system and producing notable stars in chess, we can consider ourselves successful. That’s how we grow professional sports. Together, let’s find emerging talent, coordinate for the sport’s development, and help brighten the future of our chess players,” said Atty. Rivera during the meeting.

Joining the visit were several members of the Trojans’ roster, including International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera, FIDE Master (FM) Carlos Ed Garma, Melizah Ruth Carreon, Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano, and assistant team manager Richard Manzano.

Officials from PCAP also attended the courtesy call. These included PCAP chairman Michael Angelo Chua, commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria, and treasurer/director Atty. Arnel Batungbakal.

Among the key topics discussed were strengthening support from local government units (LGUs) for chess professionals, launching revenue-generating programs, introducing new local chess rating and title systems, and exploring the issuance of special licenses that would allow young athletes to compete in both amateur and professional leagues.

Expanding the national chess tournament calendar was also part of the conversation.

TAGS: GAB, Toledo Xignex Trojans
