MCCI backs fair wages, urges caution on ₱200 hike

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) supports fair pay for workers but urges a cautious approach to the proposed ₱200 daily minimum wage hike, citing its potential impact on businesses and the broader economy.

MCCI President Mark Ynoc emphasized the need to strike a fair and well-thought-out approach in adjusting wages.

“While we strongly support fair compensation for workers, we also recognize the significant challenges that businesses continue to face in the current economic environment,” Ynoc said in a text message.

He urged that wage increases should be evidence-based and consider both workers’ rights and the stability of businesses.

On Wednesday, June 4, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill granting a ₱200 increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers.

Ynoc suggested that wage hikes should be based on performance and experience, rather than being across-the-board. He explained that this approach could help prevent salary compression, where newer employees may earn nearly the same or more than longer-serving workers.

He also emphasized the importance of training and skills development to help workers secure better opportunities in the future.

Ynoc proposed the creation of regional wage boards for different industries to allow adjustments based on each area’s economic conditions and the capacity of large, medium, and small enterprises. Such a system, he said, would ensure a more equitable and sustainable solution that supports both workers and businesses.

While acknowledging the intent behind the ₱200 wage hike, Ynoc also raised concerns about its possible effects. Some businesses, he warned, might reduce hiring or become more selective, potentially affecting younger or less experienced jobseekers.

He further noted that increasing wages without addressing inflation could lead to higher prices for goods and services, potentially offsetting the benefits of the wage hike.

“We believe that a balanced approach will protect jobs, help businesses grow, and improve the lives of workers,” Ynoc added.

He encouraged policymakers to find solutions that uplift workers while ensuring that businesses remain competitive and viable.

Meanwhile, graduating students of Mandaue City College expressed support for the proposed ₱200 increase in the daily minimum wage.

Renzel Degamo and Shaira Marababol, both graduating next week with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, said the wage hike would bring much-needed financial relief.

Marababol, a working student employed at a logistics company, currently earns the minimum wage of ₱501 per day. She believes the additional ₱200 would significantly help with daily expenses.

Degamo, meanwhile, expressed hope that the increase would not result in higher costs of basic goods and services.

“Unta pangitaan sad sa gobyerno og paagi nga mafeel sad nato ang increase dili kay mura rag wala,” said Degamo. (I hope the government will find a way for us to actually feel the wage increase, and not just feel like nothing has changed.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP