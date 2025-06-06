Pope Francis commemorative stamps released by PHLPost

MANILA – The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) released on Thursday a special commemorative stamp honoring the late Pope Francis to celebrate his legacy of faith, compassion, and service to humanity.

In a news release, PHLPost Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Luis Carlos said the initiative is the corporation’s “humble way of honoring a global religious figure who has touched countless lives, including millions of Filipinos.”

The stamp is presented in a se-tenant format that consists of a connected pair, each bearing a unique design.

The format symbolizes the dual aspects of Pope Francis’ mission and influence across both religious and global humanitarian efforts.

One aspect shows the Pope’s spiritual humility, while the other reflects his strong advocacy for peace, social justice, and environmental stewardship, according to PHLPost.

A total of 20,000 copies of the commemorative stamp have been printed for this release. They are complemented with 1,000 pieces of the Official First-Day Cover that includes the newly issued stamps and a cancellation postmark holding the official release date.

PHLPost previously issued several stamps in honor of Pope Francis, including a commemorative stamp during his visit to the Philippines in 2015.

The stamp showed the Pope’s memorable and emotional stop in Tacloban City, where he expressed solidarity with Typhoon Yolanda survivors.

In 2014, PHLPost also released a stamp marking the first anniversary of Pope Francis’ papacy.

Pope Francis was elected in 2013 and served as the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church and head of state of the Vatican City until his death on April 21, 2025.

His papacy was marked by humility, social justice, and global outreach.

PHLPost officials emphasized that the release aligns with their goal of using philately as a tool for education, heritage preservation, and cultural expression.

Limited copies of the commemorative stamps and First-Day Covers are now available for purchase at the Manila Central Post Office. (PNA)

