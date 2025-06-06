Pagasa: LPA in PAR may become typhoon in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a “moderate” chance of developing into a typhoon within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. public forecast, Pagasa Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA was last located 945 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

“Yesterday, the chance of this becoming a full-fledged typhoon was low; today, however, the chance has increased to moderate, meaning there is a moderate possibility it will develop into a typhoon within 24 hours,” Estareja said.

“This means that if it develops into a full-fledged typhoon or tropical depression, it will be named Auring — the first storm for June and for the year 2025 — either tomorrow or on Sunday,” he added.

Estareja said the LPA may continue to approach the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas from Friday through the weekend.

“As it approaches our land, it will strengthen the habagat or southwest monsoon—not only in Luzon but also in the western parts of Visayas and Mindanao,” he added.

For Friday’s weather forecast, Estareja said that due to the combined effects of the habagat and the LPA trough, a high chance of rain is expected over the following areas:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Mimaropa

Light to moderate rain, with occasional downpours, is expected to persist in Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro.

Northern and Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the habagat.

“To our fellow Filipinos in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, please bring an umbrella today. A high chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected due to the combined effects of the low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon,” Estareja said.

The LPA’s trough is forecast to bring scattered rain and thunderstorms over the Caraga Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and the Davao Region.

Meanwhile, the habagat is expected to bring light to moderate, with at times heavy, rains in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Region, Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City), Western Visayas, Negros Island, and Palawan.

