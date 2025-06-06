cdn mobile

PH unemployment worsens, 2.06M jobless in April

By: Ian Nicolas P. Cigaral - @inquirerdotnet June 06,2025 - 11:18 AM

Job seekers

Job seekers flock at Quezon City Hall for Labor Day Job Fair. INQUIRER PHOTO/ JAM STA ROSA

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s jobless rate climbed to 4.1 percent in April, making it the worst unemployment figure recorded in the last three months.

There were 2.06 million unemployed Filipinos in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday. This was more than the 1.93 million jobless recorded in March

The unemployment rate went up from the earlier 3.9 percent joblessness ratio.

The results are from the latest nationwide survey, to which 44,536 households responded.

Job quality also deteriorated.

Data showed that 7.09 million employed Filipinos looked for additional jobs or working hours in April to augment their income. This meant an increase from 6.44 million before.

This is equivalent to an underemployment rate of 14.6 percent. It was worse than 13.4 percent in the previous month and matching the rate recorded in April 2024.

