PH unemployment worsens, 2.06M jobless in April
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s jobless rate climbed to 4.1 percent in April, making it the worst unemployment figure recorded in the last three months.
There were 2.06 million unemployed Filipinos in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday. This was more than the 1.93 million jobless recorded in March
The unemployment rate went up from the earlier 3.9 percent joblessness ratio.
READ: Philippine unemployment rate rises to 3.9% in March
The results are from the latest nationwide survey, to which 44,536 households responded.
Job quality also deteriorated.
READ: Assessment of the country’s unemployment statistics
Data showed that 7.09 million employed Filipinos looked for additional jobs or working hours in April to augment their income. This meant an increase from 6.44 million before.
This is equivalent to an underemployment rate of 14.6 percent. It was worse than 13.4 percent in the previous month and matching the rate recorded in April 2024.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.