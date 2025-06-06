Duterte impeachment trial a constitutional duty, not a choice—Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian reminded his colleagues in the Senate on Friday that proceeding with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is not a matter of choice, but a constitutional mandate of the Senate.

“This is no longer our decision. It’s not up to us whether to proceed or not — this is our constitutional duty,” he said in an interview over DZMM.It has been four months since the House of Representatives transmitted the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte to the Senate on February 5.

Once transmitted to the upper chamber, Gatchalian said the Senate has no other choice but to proceed with the impeachment proceedings.

READ: UP Law professors call on Senate to proceed with Duterte trial

Draft reso on dropping Sara Duterte trial is from Dela Rosa’s office

It’s not a choice

“This is very clear in our Constitution that once the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to the Senate, we no longer have a choice but to proceed with the impeachment court,” Gatchalian pointed out.

“In fact, the word ‘forthwith’ is even written there. It’s no longer our decision; it’s our duty to carry it out,” the senator repeated.

Dela Rosa dismissal push

He made the remark when asked about the draft resolution initiated by Sen. Ronaldo “Bato” Dela Rosa, seeking to declare the “de facto dismissal” of the impeachment case against the vice president.

The resolution cited the “inability” of the Senate to immediately act on it when the Constitution explicitly provides that the “trial shall forthwith proceed” after the Articles of Impeachment were transmitted to the upper chamber.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero originally set the presentation of the Articles of Impeachment by the House of Representatives panel of prosecutors for June 2 but later moved it to June 11, the last day of session before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die on June 13.

The Senate can only convene as an impeachment court after the reading of charges against the vice president.

Reminder: We took an oath

“In my opinion, our senators should remember that this is no longer a personal decision or an individual choice. As senators, this is now our constitutional duty,” Gatchalian said.

“When we were sworn in as senators, we also swore an oath to uphold our Constitution — and it clearly states that once the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to us, we are duty-bound to proceed,” the senator specified.

Once the impeachment court is convened, Gatchalian said the trial will continue until a decision is reached.

Although he acknowledged that the trial could not be finished within month or before the 19th Congress ends on June 30, the senator believes the Senate impeachment court can cross over to the next Congress.

“This will definitely carry over into the 20th Congress, and I see it as part of the Senate’s mandate to continue the impeachment court hearings, as the Senate is a continuing body,” he pointed out.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP