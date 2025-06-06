Planning a wedding in Cebu? Here’s how much it’ll cost you in 2025

CEBU, Philippines— June, long celebrated as the wedding month, continues to hold its place in the hearts of Filipino couples.

But while the dream of saying “I do” under soft lights and floral arches remains timeless, the road to the altar in 2025 is paved with escalating costs, elaborate Pinterest mood boards, and rising expectations.

These are a few of the proofs that weddings have evolved into events that are not only beautiful but also breathtakingly expensive.

“There’s always been something romantic about June. Traditionally, it symbolizes a season of abundance. Many couples still follow the ‘June bride’ tradition because it’s believed to bring prosperity,” said Carlo Abaquita, one of Cebu’s most in-demand wedding planners.

But Abaquita, who has been in the industry for 15 years, said that while the love story may be the same, everything else, from the venue to the décor, has changed dramatically.

Weddings today, he said, are a far cry from the simpler celebrations of the past.

READ: Cebu remains a popular wedding destination with rising marriages

From simplicity to spectacle

Fifteen years ago, weddings in Cebu were modest, often held in affordable venues like Royal Concourse or Family Choice.

“You could plan a decent wedding for P150,000 back then,” Abaquita recalled. “But those prices are history. Today, even the most basic celebration starts at double that.”

Fast forward to 2025, and couples are spending anywhere from P300,000 to over P1 million for a presentable wedding. That’s just the starting line.

The biggest chunk of the budget, Abaquita said, “It’s the food and the venue.”

READ: Cebu named as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination

For example, a hotel like Radisson may charge P2,500 per person for a buffet package, while top-tier resorts like Shangri-La go up to P5,000 per person. For a wedding with 100 guests, that’s already half a million pesos on food alone.

“If you’re eyeing hotels, expect to shell out at least P100,000 for food and venue—and that’s without corkage, decoration, photographers, makeup artists, or entertainment,” he added.

The rise of intimate weddings

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the wedding industry came to a screeching halt. Events were cancelled or postponed. For two years, planners like Abaquita were among the first to be shut down, and the last to reopen.

But this lull gave birth to a new trend: intimate weddings. With guest counts limited to 15 to 30 people, couples embraced smaller, more personal celebrations.

“That’s when garden and boho weddings became popular,” Abaquita said. “Rustic, minimalist, outdoor settings—you name it. These were the practical and safe choices then.”

Even now, some couples continue to favor intimate weddings, not because of health protocols, but for budget and emotional reasons.

Social media pressure, expectation

In today’s digital world, the influence of Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram cannot be overstated. Brides and grooms-to-be now arrive at planning meetings with elaborate mood boards, reference videos, and viral wedding trends from overseas.

“Social media has really raised the bar,” Abaquita admitted. “Clients show me photos of grand Lebanese or celebrity weddings and ask if we can do the same for P300,000. I have to be honest with them—‘That’s possible, but only if you have P10 million.’”

Trends

Some trends come and go, but classic elegance remains constant. Abaquita pointed out the timelessness of weddings like those of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, or Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano.

“White flowers, chandeliers, gold accents—these things don’t go out of style,” he said.

Still, he’s seen couples break the mold. Some brides have chosen their grandmothers as flower girls. Others include their dogs as ring bearers. Even the wedding party has evolved, with LGBTQ+ inclusivity and gender-neutral roles becoming more common.

“We now see gay bridesmaids, male bridesmaids, and female groomsmen. It’s a reflection of how open-minded this generation has become,” he added.

There’s also been a growing acceptance of artificial flowers, something that was frowned upon years ago.

“Before, clients would get upset if you didn’t use real blooms. Now, they understand that it’s a practical option,” he said.

Venues for every budget—but know your budget first

The first question Abaquita always asks clients: “What’s your working budget?”

“It saves everyone time,” he said. “There’s no point in touring a luxury venue like Nustar if your budget is P200,000. We need to match your dream with your means.”

Some churches, too, have become expensive. Air-conditioned venues like Pedro Calungsod Chapel or the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral can charge P40,000 to P50,000. More budget-friendly options include St. Therese Parish or Sacred Heart, which range around P15,000.

What you need to know before saying ‘Yes!’

So, what’s the minimum budget for a well-executed wedding in Cebu today?

According to Abaquita, P300,000 to P350,000 is the new baseline. That includes food, venue, basic styling, photography, makeup, and other essentials. For 15 years, that figure has more than doubled.

Couples planning their big day in 2025 should consider this breakdown:

Venue + food: P100,000 and up

Photographer + videographer: P30,000 to P70,000

Makeup artist: P10,000 to P20,000

Decor and styling: P50,000 and up

Church or ceremony venue: P15,000 to P50,000

Extras (cake, rings, attire, prenup shoot, entertainment): Variable

And while you can definitely DIY or trim some aspects, the truth is: even a “simple” wedding isn’t cheap anymore.

Final advice: Don’t just plan a wedding—understand it

“Education is key,” Abaquita said. “Many couples come in with no idea how much a wedding actually costs. That’s why it’s important to talk to professionals, research your options, and build your plans around your means.”

At the end of the day, whether you’re throwing a grand celebration at a five-star hotel or exchanging vows in a small garden with 30 loved ones, it all comes down to one thing: marrying the person you love.

But if you want the wedding of your dreams? Be ready to pay for it. Because in 2025, weddings are no longer just a tradition, they’re a full-blown production. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP