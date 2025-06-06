DepEd expands kindergarten enrollment cut-off age to October 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More Filipino children will now have better access to formal education as the Department of Education (DepEd) expands the cut-off age for kindergarten enrollment beginning School Year 2025–2026.

Under the newly issued DepEd Order No. 15, s. 2025, signed on June 4, DepEd has amended its previous enrollment policies to allow children who turn five years old on or before October 31 to be admitted to kindergarten.

This change updates the previous requirement that children must be five years old by June 1, with limited exceptions.

The revised policy also introduces a more inclusive exception: children who will turn five years old between November 1 and December 31 may now still be accepted into kindergarten if they meet specific developmental and documentation requirements.

Expanded Guidelines

The new policy modifies DepEd Order No. 47, s. 2016 (Omnibus Policy on Kindergarten Education), as amended by DepEd Order No. 20, s. 2018, and aligns with the Kindergarten Education Act of 2012 (RA 10157) and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (RA 10533).

These laws recognize kindergarten as mandatory and compulsory, and a prerequisite to Grade 1.

Under DepEd Order No. 15, s. 2025, the updated age eligibility for kindergarten is as follows:

General rule: The child must be five years old by October 31 of the school year.

Exception: Children who will turn five between November 1 and December 31 may still be admitted if:

They completed a one-year Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) program in a registered learning center and present a Certificate of Completion or Attendance, or

They undergo the Philippine Early Childhood Development (ECD) Checklist administered by kindergarten teachers during the enrollment period until the first week of classes, to determine their school readiness.

The checklist results will be used by the receiving school to decide on the child’s admission and will be filed as part of the learner’s official records.

Training and implementation

To support the successful implementation of the expanded policy, DepEd said the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP), along with concerned offices, will conduct continuing training for kindergarten teachers to help them evaluate and support younger learners.

The order repeals DepEd Order No. 20, s. 2018 and any related issuances inconsistent with the new policy. Provisions of DepEd Order No. 47, s. 2016 that are not affected remain in effect.

DepEd stressed that the order takes effect immediately upon its approval, issuance, and publication on the department’s official website. /csl

