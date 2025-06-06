Eid al-Adha: Cebu Muslims celebrate unity, tradition, and faith

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As early as 6 a.m. on Friday, hundreds of Muslim faithful gathered at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Wearing traditional garments and bringing with them prayer mats, families from different parts of Cebu and neighboring islands began assembling at the historic park for the congregational prayer that formally opened the celebration.

The activity ended an hour later, followed by a short program and communal fellowship.

The crowd included not only local Muslim residents but also visitors from other regions of the country, including Zamboanga, Cotabato, and Manila, and even guests from abroad, such as Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and willingness to sacrifice his son in submission to God’s command.

It is considered one of Islam’s two major religious holidays, observed through prayer, reflection, and the ritual offering of livestock.

“This is the best day of the whole year for us Muslims,” said Aiasha Taboada, one of the attendees.

“We celebrated with our friends, family, teachers, and our tribal leader, Khalid Jainal Asmad. It is a day of togetherness and faith,” she added.

After the prayer, several families observed the traditional halal slaughter of goats and sheep, which will be distributed among the family, neighbors, and the poor. This symbolizes selflessness, charity, and gratitude.

For Husniya, a Muslim from Zamboanga City who now resides in Cebu, Eid al-Adha mirrors the significance of Christmas among Christians.

“We are mandated to gather and celebrate. We pray, offer sacrifices, and share meals. It reminds us of our values and our faith,” she said.

At Plaza Independencia, children played under the trees while elders exchanged greetings and shared meals. Traditional food was passed around among friends and strangers alike, as laughter and conversation filled the open space.

“We claim today as the best day,” Taboada added. “Tomorrow, we’ll bring fruits and continue the celebration at Il Corso. It’s a time for community and connection.”

Despite the short duration of the gathering, the spirit of Eid al-Adha lingered long after the group dispersed. For many, it was a rare opportunity to reconnect with fellow Muslims and publicly express their faith in unity.

“More than being happy, we feel blessed,” Taboada said. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings, but today, because of Allah, we are alive and able to celebrate. We pray for longer life, for peace among religions, and for more years of celebrating Eid together.” | Suzaine Gallardo, Susej Frasco, and Lieka Fernandez – CNU Interns – CDN Digital

