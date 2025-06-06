Cristian Araneta flies to Japan for world title fight on June 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-rated Cebuano junior flyweight contender Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta departed for Japan on Friday, June 6, to complete the final phase of his training camp ahead of his world title bout in Tokyo on June 19.

Araneta was accompanied by his trainer Julius Erving Junco, Omega Boxing Gym coach Jerry Castroverde, and Filipino-Swedish rising prospect Alexander Fredriksson.

Junco earlier confirmed that Team Araneta planned to finish the last two weeks of training in Japan to help the 29-year-old southpaw acclimate to the conditions and spar with elite Japanese boxers who can replicate the style of his opponent, Thanongsak Simsri.

Araneta spent the bulk of his camp at Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, sparring with elite local talent such as WBO No. 1 junior flyweight contender Regie Suganob of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, undefeated Cebuano Reymart Tagacanao, and hard-hitting Miel Fajardo.

Omega sees Simsri as a formidable challenge, but the team believes Araneta’s punching power and battle-tested experience from title eliminators in Mexico, South Africa, and Cebu give him a solid shot at victory.

Araneta enters the bout with a record of 25 wins (20 by knockout) and 2 losses. Simsri, meanwhile, brings a more seasoned ledger of 38 wins (34 by knockout) against just 1 defeat, making him one of the most dangerous opponents Araneta has faced to date.

