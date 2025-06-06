P952-M shabu recovered in W. Pangasinan coasts

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan– Packs of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of around P952 million were recovered by fisherfolk on Thursday on the coasts of Western Pangasinan.

Based on the report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan provincial office, the packs of suspected shabu in Pangasinan were simultaneously recovered by fishermen on the coasts of Bolinao, Agno, and Bani towns.

Some 50kg of suspected shabu was turned over in Barangay Balingasay Bolinao town to the authorities in coordination with the local government unit (LGU).

The fisherfolk discovered two white sacks floating in the sea, which turned out to contain 50 vacuum-sealed packs with suspected illegal drugs inside worth around P340 million, according to PDEA.

Another two white sacks were seen floating on the coast of Barangay Balingasay Bolinao town on the same day.

The sacks contain a total of 42 vacuum-sealed packs containing suspected shabu with a combined weight of 42 kg. and worth P285.6 million, and one empty pack.

In Barangay Boboy Agno town, three fishers discovered and turned over to the authorities two white sacks with 21 vacuum-sealed packs of suspected shabu weighing 23 kg. worth P156.4 million, and two almost empty packs.

In Barangay Olanen Bani town, another fisherfolk turned over to the authorities 24 vacuum-sealed packs of suspected shabu weighing 25 kg. worth P170 million.

PDEA Pangasinan provincial officer Rechie Camacho, in an interview on Friday, said some of the recovered shabu in Pangasinan have already tested while the others are still undergoing testing.

Camacho said PDEA and other law enforcement agencies are still investigating thoroughly the source of these shipments.

He appealed to the fisherfolk and the public to immediately report and turn over to the authorities suspicious shipments to be recovered in the ocean or shores.

“Huwag magdalawang isip na isurrender agad ang mga palutang lutang na bagay gaya nito at mayroon pong pabuya mula sa PDEA at sa ibang ahensya sa mga magsusurrender nito (Do not have second thoughts in surrendering floating objects like these and there will be a reward from PDEA and other agencies to those who will surrender items as these),” Camacho said.

Camacho said they are still verifying the shipment connection to those discovered in Bataan.(PNA)

