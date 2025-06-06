Uniform prices in Mandaue City stay the same as classes near

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the start of classes set for June 16, school uniform vendors in Mandaue City are beginning to see more customer activity — but prices remain the same as last year.

Faisah Ali, who owns a shop near the public market, said she has started restocking her shelves in preparation for the back-to-school rush. Ali sells different types of ready-made uniforms for students in public schools across the city.

She said that while some parents have already bought uniforms early, most sales are expected next week as the opening of classes gets closer.

Ali confirmed that uniform prices have not increased this year. “Prices are still the same as last year,” she said.

Plain school uniforms are sold for ₱250, while Senior High School suits range from ₱500 to ₱600. Daycare blouses and dresses are priced between ₱280 and ₱300. Uniforms with checkered or striped designs are also available at ₱300.

“Ang dinaghan ang paliton, may tawad din yan, tagaan sad namo discount,” said Ali.

(If they buy in bulk, we give them a price reduction—we also offer discounts.)

Fatima Mantilla, a parent of two students at Mandaue City Central School, said she also plans to buy new ready-made uniforms this year. Her children, who are in Grades 2 and 4, get new uniforms every school year.

“Human daan na gyud ako paliton para dili na hasul, kung magpatahi ug magpalit tela kapoy na,” said Mantilla.

(I really prefer to buy them ready-made to avoid the hassle—having them sewn and buying fabric is tiring.)

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP