PHILSPADA, CCSC’s ‘Train the Trainers for Para Sport’ seminar draws hundreds of participants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 200 coaches, sports trainers, and para-athletes gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for the ongoing three-day “Train the Trainers for Para Sport” seminar.

The event, organized by the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) and hosted by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), aims to enhance the quality of coaching for para-athletes, helping them develop their skills and thrive in competitive para sports.

The seminar kicked off on Thursday, June 5, with opening remarks from PHILSPADA officials and local leaders. Among those in attendance were outgoing Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, newly elected Cebu City Councilor Nice Archival, and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco. CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño led the local hosting, joined by PHILSPADA President Michael Barredo and Secretary-General Godofredo Custodio III.

Participants came not only from Cebu City but also from various northern and southern parts of the island. The seminar covers both technical and practical aspects of para sports, including sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, para athletics, and other disciplines. Veteran para-sport coaches are facilitating on-site training sessions alongside lectures.

Cebu City’s hosting marks the Visayas leg of PHILSPADA’s nationwide training program, following previous seminars in Pangasinan (Luzon North) and Cavite (Southern Luzon).

Para-athletes of various classifications listened intently during both the lecture and practical portions of the seminar. In an interview with CDN Digital, Custodio III expressed his gratitude for the strong turnout in the Visayas.

“We call them People With Determination, not Disabilities, because they are capable of achieving greatness in sports despite their challenges,” said Custodio. “We started this seminar series in 2019, combining lectures with hands-on sessions to build a more inclusive sports community.”

Custodio also noted Cebu’s significance in para-sports history, being the inaugural host of the Philippine Paralympics in 2000. “It’s only fitting that we return here to continue developing the para-sports community.”

CCSC Chairman Dr. Dejaño welcomed the seminar as an important step toward expanding opportunities for para-athletes.

“We recently concluded our sports summit, and this event aligns with our vision. It’s a regional classification effort for PWD athletes and coaches. More than just training, it gives these athletes a chance to be seen, supported, and empowered,” said Dejaño.

The seminar wraps up at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, where participants will engage in further practical training across various para-sports disciplines.

