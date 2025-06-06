2 motorcycle collisions in Cebu, Talisay cities: 2 dead, 4 hurt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate road collisions, at least 2 hours apart today, June 6, and involving motorcycles, in Talisay and Cebu cities, led to the death of two riders and injuries to four others.

At past 8 a.m., along S. Osmeña Boulevard at the North Reclamation Area, in Cebu City, a big bike slammed into another motorcycle who was doing a left turn toward 13th Avenue near a gasoline station at the corner of the avenue.

The 2 riders were later confirmed by police to have died in the hospital.

How it happened

According to police in a report, that the motorcycle on the right lane of the boulevard made a left turn together with a car toward 13th Avenue.

The motorcycle was on the left side of the car as they made their left turn.

But the car suddenly stopped midway on making the turn since the car driver saw a speeding big bike heading his way from the north heading south.

The other motorcycle, however, who was making the left turn did not see the speeding big bike since the other motorcycle driver’s view was blocked by the car on his right.

The other motorcycle driver also did not notice the car stopping and continued making the left turn.

The big bike driver, on the other hand, did not slow down as he saw the car, making the left turn, stop to let him pass.

The big bike driver did not see the other motorcycle, making the left turn on the left side of the car, because the car also blocked his view.

As the other motorcycle cleared the car, the other motorcycle did not make it to the corner of the avenue as the speeding big bike slammed into the other motorcycle.

This was confirmed by the CCTV footage of the collision.

2 motorcycle drivers died in the crash

The impact threw the other motorcycle and its driver several meters from where it was rammed by the big bike.

The big bike driver, on the other hand, lost control of his vehicle and slammed into two small steel posts used to put up signs at edge of the gasoline station.

The impact of the crash on the posts was so great that it bent those small posts about 45 degrees. The big bike also landed on the second small post, where it stopped, and held the big bike upright with only one wheel touching the ground.

According to a report on radio station dyHP, that the helmet of the big bike driver shattered after it hit the first post, which was also bent due to the impact.

The big bike continued to the next post a few meters away from the first post. The impact also bent that post, but then it stopped the big bike, throwing the driver violently onto the hard cement floor of the gasoline station.

Emergency responders arrived and saw the serious injuries of the motorcycle drivers. They were even seen doing CPR on the unconscious drivers as they rush them to the hospital.

Police later confirmed that both drivers died at the hospital. Police in a report identified them as Alvin Dilao, 36, of Barangay Parian, Cebu City, and Bugsy Nadal Quilestino, 18, of Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City.

Talisay collision: 4 hurt

Two or three hours earlier in Talisay City, at nearly 6 a.m. or past 5 a.m., two motorcycles also collided in Barangay Bulacao.

Witnesses and the victims told CDN Digital what happened when their motorcycles collided in front of the entrance of a subdivision in that barangay in Talisay City.

One of the drivers told CDN Digital that he was transporting his female passenger from the market when the accident happened.

According to the driver of the other motorcycle, he had two passengers with him, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend.

They were heading to Barili town when they collided with the other motorcycle.

Four were injured in the collision and were brought to the hospital for treatment.

