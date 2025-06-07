Hidilyn Diaz eyes last Olympic run in Los Angeles 2028

MANILA – Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo confirmed on Thursday night that she plans to make one final Olympic run in 2028 Los Angeles.

Speaking to reporters after she was named the ambassador of fast food chain Jollibee’s “Bida Best Bida Pinoy” campaign in Makati, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist said she believes she still has enough fuel left in her tank.

“I still have the fire. I still love the sport. I always love the sport, but I know I can still do it. Sa 2028, kaya ko pa rin mag-commit (In 2028, I can still commit). That’s why I’m looking forward to 2028,” the 34-year-old Diaz-Naranjo said, adding that she has gradually returned to training.

READ:

Her commitment, however, would depend on some factors, one of which is her marriage with longtime coach Julius Naranjo.

“At the end of the day, pamilya ang uunahin ko (my family comes first),” the pride of Zamboanga City said.

She added would still be fine even if she gets pregnant.

“Marami naman tayong nakikita na kahit buntis, nagbubuhat, so habang buntis, nagbubuhat, build muscles pa rin. Then after that, recovery saglit, then training uli. Tingnan natin. Basta ready ang muscle, katawan at mind ko, so kailangan talaga, back to mental training na rin ako (We see many people who are still lifting weights even if they are pregnant, so while pregnant, I would continue lifting weights, still building muscles. Then, after that, recovery for a while, then training again. Let’s see. As long as my muscles, body, and mind are ready. I must get back to mental training, too),” Diaz-Naranjo said.

Another possible cause of concern, according to Diaz-Naranjo, are the weight divisions that would be announced for the next Olympiad.

Paris 2024 Olympics organizers decided to scratch the women’s under-55-kilogram division, where Diaz-Naranjo won the country’s first Olympic gold.

She was forced to compete in the qualifying phase in the under-59-kilogram group, putting her on a collision course with compatriot Elreen Ando.

Ando ended up having a better world ranking than Diaz-Naranjo, who was still invited to Paris as one of the observers of the International Weightlifting Federation.

For now, the focus is on the National Weightlifting Championships in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental that started Friday, although she added that her readiness for the said event is not at 100 percent.

“Hindi pa ako masyadong handa, pero nasa 80 to 90 percent na ‘yung lakas ko (I’m not quite ready yet, but my strength is at 80-90 percent),” Naranjo said.

She was set to face Ando again in the Under-59 kg division.

After the nationals, Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo will compete in the Thailand Southeast Asian Games in December before preparing for the Olympic qualifiers in 2026.

Diaz-Naranjo was one of five sports figures honored by Jollibee, along with fellow Olympic champion Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, Asia’s pole vault king EJ Obiena, and esports’ Sibol’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang squads. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP