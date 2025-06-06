MCPO plans command center to cut response time to 3 minutes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is planning to establish its own command center to improve emergency response and comply with new national policy directives.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said the initiative aims to strengthen coordination and reduce response time to just three minutes, in line with the goal set by newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III.

The planned command center would serve as a central hub for real-time monitoring and the rapid deployment of units during emergencies.

Currently, the Mandaue police rely on the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) for access to the city’s CCTV network. However, Villaro noted that having a dedicated facility would allow for faster and more efficient operations.

“We want to improve our monitoring and ensure quicker coordination during incidents. A command center of our own would help us do that,” Villaro said.

To guide the planning process, MCPO officials conducted a site visit to the CDRRMO on June 4 to learn about its systems, equipment, and operational setup. Villaro said the visit helped identify key tools and best practices that could be adapted for MCPO’s use.

The proposal to construct the command center will be formally submitted to the city government, which is expected to fund the project. The initiative also aligns with the directive of Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, the regional police director, who has urged all local police offices to establish independent monitoring centers.

If approved, the MCPO expects the facility to enhance police visibility, improve situational awareness, and ensure faster response times across Mandaue City.

