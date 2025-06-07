PhilHealth reminds public of rabies benefit package

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Friday reminded the public of its rabies benefit package following reported animal bite incidents and rabies concerns.

In an advisory, PhilHealth said members and their qualified dependents who have been exposed to rabies through animal bites are entitled to an animal bite treatment package with a fixed amount of P5,850.

The PhilHealth rabies package offers rabies vaccine, rabies immune globulin, local wound care, tetanus toxoid and anti-tetanus serum, antibiotics, and treatment supplies like syringes, alcohol, and antiseptics.

Concerned individuals may avail of the package at Animal Bite Treatment Centers or health facilities accredited by PhilHealth.

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 124 rabies cases from Jan. 1 to May 17 this year, a 32-percent drop from the 183 cases logged during the same period last year.

Despite the lower number of cases, the DOH continues to raise awareness on rabies prevention and treatment because of its 100 percent case fatality rate.

Since rabies cases happen all year round, pet owners are encouraged to have their cats and dogs vaccinated against the rabies virus.

Local government units offer free anti-rabies shots for cats and dogs under the Rabies Control Act. /jpv

