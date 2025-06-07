cdn mobile

LPA and habagat to continue to bring rains over most of PH

By: Jose Cielito Reganit - Philippine News Agency | June 07,2025 - 08:15 AM

LPA and habagat

With rains still expected to hit most of the country today, Saturday (June 7), due to the low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, the weather bureau advised residents to be cautious and prepare for floods and landslides. 

MANILA – Most areas in the country will continue to experience rains due to the low-pressure area or LPA and habagat or southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was tracked at 240 km. east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Cebu and Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Aurora, and Quezon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Meanwhile, the same weather conditions will be experienced over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao due to the “habagat.”

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the LPA and habagat or localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)

