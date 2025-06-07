Archival wants CBRT buses on the road by July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project finally see buses on the road next month?

Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. said he is pushing for a dry run of buses along Package 1 of the CBRT by the first week of July, once he formally assumes office.

However, with the pace of work moving “very slowly,” he is skeptical that the contractor will meet the June 30, 2025, deadline to complete the segment.

In an interview, Archival said CBRT project manager Engr. Norvin Imbong of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) committed to completing Package 1 by the end of June. The segment covers the 2.38-kilometer route along Osmeña Boulevard, from the Cebu South Bus Terminal on N. Bacalso Avenue to the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

“Kung ako na sa July 1, atong tan-awon kung pwede na nato mapadaganan ug bus ang Package 1,” Archival said.

He said he plans to convene the CBRT technical working group in the coming weeks to prepare for a potential trial run. He also mentioned engaging Ceres Bus Liner to deploy a unit for this initial operation.

But Archival raised concerns about the slow progress of civil works, particularly the construction of sidewalks and bus stations along the corridor, which he said are still far from completion.

“Gamay ra kaayo ang tawo nga nagtrabaho. Tan-aw nako kon dili na nila butangan og daghang tao, dili gyud na mahuman,” Archival said after inspecting the site on June 5.

He criticized the contractor, Chinese firm Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd., for the sluggish pace, saying that government oversight may be lacking.

“Kung naa pay nagtutok ani, mahuman na unta ni gyud nga klaro,” he added.

The incoming mayor is set to meet with the contractor on Tuesday, June 10, to demand an explanation and press for urgent completion of Package 1.

Missed deadlines

This is not the first time the CBRT project has fallen behind schedule.

Originally slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Package 1 deadline was pushed to the first quarter of 2024, then to March 5, and again to June 30.

In June 2024, CBRT officials announced an “indefinite delay” in completing Package 1 after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered a halt to civil works near heritage zones along Osmeña Boulevard, including the Capitol and Fuente Osmeña.

The current segment is part of Phase 1 of the CBRT, which spans 13.18 kilometers and will include 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal. Full operations are now targeted for 2027.

The project’s cost has also ballooned—from its original budget of P16.3 billion to P28.78 billion.

Consequences for contractor

Archival warned that if Package 1 is not completed as committed, the current contractor may be disqualified from taking on the next CBRT packages.

“Ang paghuman o sa dili, mao nay dakong tulubagon sa gobiyerno. But I doubt kon mahuman… Let’s just give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

Archival said that as incoming mayor, he will prioritize fast-tracking the CBRT construction and improving accountability among project implementers. He also expressed concern that any further delays could risk losing project funding from the World Bank.

One of the main obstacles now, he said, is the contractor’s inability to scale up manpower and complete the sidewalks in time.

“Ang edges mubo kaayo, kung mag-uwan, manaktak ang soil ngadto sa sidewalk. Dili gyud ni siya ready,” Archival said.

Despite his doubts, Archival said he remains committed to doing everything he can to move the CBRT project forward once he takes office.

“First week of July, makasuway nata og padagan og bus. Suway lang ba, para matan-aw nato og masangko ba ang bus sa station,” he said.

