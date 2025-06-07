Binaliw landfill may be closed if violations persist – Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If the operators of the Binaliw landfill fail to fix long-standing environmental issues, they could face closure under the incoming administration of Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr.

In an interview, Archival said he plans to revisit the problems plaguing the facility, particularly the foul odor, untreated wastewater, and complaints of water contamination, which have long drawn concern from both residents of Barangay Binaliw and neighboring Consolacion town.

“Dugay na kaayong reklamo sa mga tawo. Kabaho, ang tubig nagdagayday padulong sa ubos. In fact, nireklamo ang Consolacion ani. Kinahanglan pangitaan ug paagi,” Archival said.

Archival made it clear that the facility’s continued operation would depend on whether Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS), the private operator of the landfill, complies with environmental standards.

“Kung dili gyud sila muatiman, together with DENR, tagaan nato ug warning. Ug dili gani mulihok, ato nang iclose eventually. Pero in a diplomatic way — tagaan nato silag chance,” Archival said.

Long-standing violations

The Binaliw landfill, which also functions as a materials recovery facility (MRF), has repeatedly drawn criticism from residents and local officials.

The Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) earlier confirmed that the facility violated Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act by allowing open dumping, a practice banned under the law.

Ma. Emma Ramas, head of the SWMB, previously stated that the facility had effectively become an open dumpsite due to operational deficiencies and a surge in daily garbage volume.

“Kung mohapak ang hangin o mo-ukay ang heavy equipment sa basura, moalisngaw gyud siya,” Ramas said, describing the foul odor residents regularly endure.

Despite confirming violations, the SWMB had opted not to sanction PIWS, saying it wanted to help the company correct its problems instead.

Mounting public pressure

In September last year, 156 residents of Binaliw, led by members of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association, signed a petition urging Cebu City Hall to act on the persistent stench and health hazards caused by the landfill.

Residents have also complained of water contamination, backed by laboratory tests conducted by the Department of Health (DOH), and severe fly infestations.

Barangay officials from neighboring Consolacion, particularly in Panoypoy, also raised concerns about untreated wastewater from the facility flowing into their communities.

Reforms in waste management

Archival, an environmental engineer by profession, said his approach would not only focus on regulating landfill operations but also on reducing the city’s garbage output, which currently averages around 600 tons per day.

He said his administration will revive a previous policy of refusing to collect unsegregated waste and will reintroduce composting systems for biodegradable garbage.

“Ibalik nato ang ‘no collection’ policy kung dili gyud isegregate. Katong malata, ibutang sa composting. Ato gyud ni ipa-organize,” he said.

Archival emphasized that waste reduction must be a citywide effort, beginning at the household level. He also acknowledged that the city’s current dependence on the Binaliw facility highlights the urgent need for decentralized and sustainable waste solutions.

Looking forward

The Binaliw landfill, first operated by ARN Central Waste Management Inc., was taken over by PIWS in 2022 and converted into the country’s first large-scale MRF.

The company claims to process up to 1,000 tons of solid waste daily, using advanced equipment aimed at reducing waste sent to landfills to just 20 percent.

However, these claims have not silenced community backlash or environmental concerns. For Archival, unless the operator can restore the public’s trust and comply with environmental laws, the city must be ready to step in.

“Asa motuhop ang duga sa basura? Gislige mi ana. Among tubig, dili na magamit,” said Rosalinda Leogan, president of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association.

With Archival set to assume office on June 30, affected communities now look to the incoming mayor for concrete action.

“Dili pwede magpadayon nga ingon ani ra gihapon. Dili pwede business as usual,” said Ramas in an earlier statement.

