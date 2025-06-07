Monkeycoc: Cebu’s hand-carved coconut monkeys are trending online

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the hillside barangay of Lindogon, Sibonga, Cebu, an unexpected roadside surprise is stealing hearts and smiles—hand-carved monkey figures made entirely from coconut shells.

These wonderful, curated coconut shells, labeled “Monkeycoc” by the video uploader, put a playful twist on traditional coconut crafts. With wide grins, cartoonish charm, and intricate hand-carving, the monkeys are quickly becoming a favorite souvenir for locals and travelers alike.

“Maganda po pang decoration mam,,,ang napagaling ng gumawa, kahanga-hanga (These are nice for decoration, ma’am… The maker is really skilled—truly admirable),” said Richard, a Facebook user behind the page by.chadou, who first spotted the sculptures while passing by.

“Kakaiba po, at ngaun LNG po ako nakakita ng ganun,” he added.

(It’s unique… and this is the first time I’ve seen something like it.)

The crafts are displayed along the roadside in Lindogon—an area more commonly known for the Marian pilgrimage destination, Simala Shrine. Yet now, visitors who pass through are greeted by something just as eye-catching: rows of smiling monkeys, all made from repurposed coconut shells.

The Facebook page by.chadou, which posted the short video of Monkeycoc online, admitted that the creativity and quality of the craftsmanship left a lasting impression—not just on him, but on thousands of viewers.

READ: Shells crafted by tatay are perfect souvenirs for Cebu visitors

Viewers online didn’t hold back their praise either.

“I remember we used to export this kind of handicraft abroad, mostly from Cebu,”

one commenter shared.

While the identity of the maker remains unknown for now, the sculptures have become a symbol of Cebuano creativity—turning everyday natural materials into delightful, decorative pieces.

Each monkey is carved with detail and care, showing how local ingenuity can turn even a simple coconut into art.

Visitors to the area now often stop for a closer look, take photos, or buy one to take home. For many, Monkeycoc isn’t just a souvenir—it’s a reminder of homegrown talent and the joy found in the simplest things.

As the video continues to circulate online, one thing’s clear: Monkeycoc might just be your new favorite roadside find in Cebu. /csl

READ: Coconut farmers receive P350-million processing plant