Pagasa: LPA may intensify, ‘habagat’ to bring more rains

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored may develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday.

Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that the LPA was spotted 240 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3 a.m.

READ: Low-pressure area may enter PAR in next 24 hours — Pagasa

“Based on our latest analysis, if this becomes a tropical cyclone, it may not make a landfall in any parts of the country,” she said in Filipino in Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast.

However, Castañeda said that this will strengthen the southwest monsoon, or locally termed habagat. The two weather systems are forecast to bring rains across the country on Saturday.

Castañeda noted that the LPA mostly affects Central and Southern Luzon and the Visayas and Mindanao while the habagat prevails in the western part of the country on Saturday.

READ: Pagasa: Low pressure area monitored outside PAR

“The habagat and LPA will bring rains in Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next few days,” Castañeda added in Filipino.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP